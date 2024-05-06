Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

D has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.48. 338,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

