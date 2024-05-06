Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Saia by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.22.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $392.36. 297,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,525. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.91 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.03 and a 200 day moving average of $479.91.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

