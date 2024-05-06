Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 305 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $4,871,000.

Insider Activity

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,084,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

