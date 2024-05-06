Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 11,877 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.72. 67,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.53 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

