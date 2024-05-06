Merit Financial Group LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 893,723 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 842,838 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,271 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,365.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 136,860 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $42.20 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

