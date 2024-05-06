Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.71. 138,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,454,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,095 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 201,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 122,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

