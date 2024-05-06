FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

