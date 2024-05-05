Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.36

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.36 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.08), with a volume of 390,708 shares.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.15 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.35.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

