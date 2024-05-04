PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $68.00 at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,914. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

