Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 173.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

NASDAQ:SEAT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 1,055,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,756. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 98,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 836,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 631,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

