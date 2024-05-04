Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,663,800.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $1,535,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.00. 4,512,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,759. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.