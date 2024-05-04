ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.60-6.90 EPS.

ICF International Stock Up 1.5 %

ICFI stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.88. ICF International has a 12 month low of $108.58 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

