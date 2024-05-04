Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.58 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $15.70 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00056282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.