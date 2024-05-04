Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $37.73 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000459 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011516 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

