Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Steven H. Brunner Sells 1,405 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $33,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $63,218.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $30.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWFG

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.