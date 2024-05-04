Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $232.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $183.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.