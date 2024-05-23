Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Glenn O’rourke Sells 1,241 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 999,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,831. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

