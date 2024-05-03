Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 2.2%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $300.87 and last traded at $302.63. 68,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 353,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

