Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.39. 1,519,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,494,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 575,504 shares of company stock worth $30,068,293. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

