Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

