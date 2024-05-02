iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1498 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.40 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

