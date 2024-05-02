Clearfield, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearfield in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Clearfield Stock Performance

CLFD stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $455.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Clearfield by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Clearfield by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Stories

