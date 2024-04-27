Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lowered by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 285.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21,063.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $242.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.45 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

