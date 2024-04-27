Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 0.6% After Dividend Announcement

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.72. Approximately 12,322,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 46,558,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

