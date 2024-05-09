Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 264.95 ($3.33), with a volume of 249929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.29).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

Temple Bar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £772.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,662.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

