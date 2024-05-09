XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0077

XYO (XYO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. XYO has a market capitalization of $104.27 million and $787,765.01 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,997.20 or 1.00000738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00780657 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $762,854.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.