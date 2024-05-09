SThree (LON:STEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $447.00

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 447 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.50), with a volume of 8875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429 ($5.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.91) price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of £571.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 410.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

In other SThree news, insider Timo Lehne sold 31,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.45), for a total transaction of £134,613.78 ($169,112.79). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85 shares of company stock valued at $36,142. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

