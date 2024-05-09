Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Issues Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 20.9 %

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $761.53 million, a P/E ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $35.40.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $90,484.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,649 shares of company stock worth $920,392. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

