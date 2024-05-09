Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NYSE KMPR opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

