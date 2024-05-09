Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Kemper Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE KMPR opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
