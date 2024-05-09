Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

Curis Price Performance

Curis stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Curis has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

