Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,378. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

