Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,598,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,719,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,391,000 after buying an additional 717,457 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after buying an additional 1,243,305 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,030,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 828,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after buying an additional 59,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.