Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $95.00 at Mizuho

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $93.45. 7,178,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,043,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $95.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,429,000 after buying an additional 1,002,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,339,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

