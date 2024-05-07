Jumia Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 18,231 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 9,578 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 10,905,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

