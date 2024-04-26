Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Tractor Supply worth $65,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $265.26 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $268.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.