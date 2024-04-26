Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,488,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $59,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

PLTR stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $198,283.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.