Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $157,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 308.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Stryker stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

