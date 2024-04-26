Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of Chegg at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 873,984 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chegg by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 141,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 78,024 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Chegg by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies cut Chegg to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Chegg Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Further Reading

