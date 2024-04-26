Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Decreases By 74.0%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the March 31st total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUHJY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 222,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.1014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.