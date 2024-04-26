Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Rollins Stock Up 1.4 %

ROL stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $44.87. 225,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

