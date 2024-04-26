Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.
Rollins Stock Up 1.4 %
ROL stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $44.87. 225,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Rollins Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rollins
Rollins Company Profile
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rollins
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.