Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for PulteGroup, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $11.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $111.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $99.13. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 186.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.