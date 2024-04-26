Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Decreased by Roth Capital

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Shares of ACI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,531. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

