Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.76. 1,587,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,632. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $410.67 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.17. The stock has a market cap of $449.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

