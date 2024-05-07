Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN: AMS):

5/7/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. 1,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,864. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.