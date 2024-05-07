Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,163. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

