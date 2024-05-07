Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 124,162 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,162 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $31,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,223,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 242,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 447,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.