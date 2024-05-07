Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.19 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $105.19 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00057783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.