Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.64 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

