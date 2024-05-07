Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $34.55 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $34,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 212,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,125,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,323. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.