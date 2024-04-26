Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$11.50 on Thursday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.08 and a 12 month high of C$15.77. The stock has a market cap of C$242.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.61.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.11 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.5694106 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.58%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

